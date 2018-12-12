  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Buhari’s minister, Jibril resigns – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril has resigned from the position.

He tendered his resignation on Wednesday at the ongoing Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. His resignation is coming days after his emergence as Emir of Nasarawa. Jibrin was appointed …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QN6EMl

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top