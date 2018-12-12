The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril has resigned from the position.
He tendered his resignation on Wednesday at the ongoing Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. His resignation is coming days after his emergence as Emir of Nasarawa. Jibrin was appointed …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QN6EMl
Get More Nigeria Political News
He tendered his resignation on Wednesday at the ongoing Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. His resignation is coming days after his emergence as Emir of Nasarawa. Jibrin was appointed …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QN6EMl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]