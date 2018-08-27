Karl Max was right when he said a moribund society creates its own morbid gravediggers. Revolt against injustice is not only honorable, it is imperative.
Since independence in 1960, Nigeria has been blessed with nonentities as leaders. Leaders who perceive no need-spots for specific problems. Leaders who …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MQ9TAZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Since independence in 1960, Nigeria has been blessed with nonentities as leaders. Leaders who perceive no need-spots for specific problems. Leaders who …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MQ9TAZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]