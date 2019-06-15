Politics Buhari Approves N208bn For Public Varsities – Nairaland

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday said he has approved N208billion as part of 2019 intervention through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund for infrastructural and teacher development in public tertiary institutions

The president said the intervention was part of his administration’s effort to address the deficiencies in all the segments of …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2KgSD6Q

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top