President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived city of Amman in Jordan, to participate in the Annual Middle East and North Africa Conference (World Economic Forum).This was confirmed by the Government of Nigeria via its verified Twitter handle.According to a statement forwarded to DAILY POST by Buhari's Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, his principal is at the event on an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan.