Politics Buhari booed, Dickson jeered as Nigerians vent anger – Businessday NG

#1
Growing public anger, bitterness and animosity against the poor handling of security matters by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration took a turn for the worse on Wednesday with display of open hostility and booing of the president by residents of Maiduguri, Borno State in Nigeria’s insurgency-ravaged north-east....

buhari.JPG

Read more via Businessday NG – https://ift.tt/2ULjzAc

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top