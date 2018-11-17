The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot legally double as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.
The ruling followed a suit filed last year by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN). Agbakoba had, in the suit, urged the …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PD8L60
Get More Nigeria Political News
The ruling followed a suit filed last year by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN). Agbakoba had, in the suit, urged the …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PD8L60
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[124]