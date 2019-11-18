Politics Buhari congratulates Bayelsa Governor-elect David Lyon – P.M. News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Bayelsa state governor-elect David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lyon shocked his PDP challenger Senator Douye Diri, by winning the governorship election on Saturday by a large margin, in a state hitherto a stronghold of the PDP, …

