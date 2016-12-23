Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof. James Ortese Ayatse, on his election as Tor Tiv, the paramount ruler of the Tiv people. Prof. Ayatse, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, is also the pioneer and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State. In a statement released on Thursday, Buhari said he believes that Prof. Ayatse’s emergence is an affirmation of his strength of character, integrity, and moral authority, garnered over the years as a lecturer, erudite scholar and administrator. While urging all his subjects to rally round the new monarch to make his reign as Tor Tiv the fifth, a resounding success, the President Buhari urges the paramount ruler to use his revered office as a veritable platform for conflict prevention, peace building and development in the grassroots. He also commended the transparent process leading to the emergence of the royal father after the demise of his predecessor, HRH, Alfred Akawe Torkula, Tor Tiv IV, last year.