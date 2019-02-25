The All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 497,914 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which scored 50,763 votes in Yobe in last Saturday’s presidential election.
Prof. Abubakar Gunduri, the state Collation officer, announced the result after collation from the 17 local government
areas in the state on Monday in Damaturu.
