Politics Buhari marking his last Christmas in office –PDP – Newtelegraph

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has urged Nigerians not to despair, as this Christmas would be their last under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the President has told the opposition PDP that it’s living in a dream world, …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2rRyTM5

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top