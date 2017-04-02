The Presidency on Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed two new Director-Generals of agencies. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina revealed this in a statement on Saturday. Mr. Folorunsho Coker was appointed as the new Director-General for Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, while Mr. Adedayo Thomas was appointed the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB. Adesina said the latest statement was made to correct an earlier one which indicated that Coker is of the NFVCB. The statement read, “As part of new appointments approved for government agencies and parastatals by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 31, 2017, Mr Folorunsho Coker, is the new Director-General for Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, while Mr Adedayo Thomas, is the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, (NFVCB). “This corrects the earlier announcement that Mr Coker is of the National Film and Video Censors Board.”