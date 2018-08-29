President Muhammad Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in Abuja.
Also present at the meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Lai Mohammed; Babatunde Fashola; Senator Godswill Akpabio, among others. Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Delta State Governor, was also spotted at the meeting, …
