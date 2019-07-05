JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Buhari, Osinbajo meet over Xenophobic attacks as Nigeria boycotts WEF - PM News

Nigeria has boycotted the World Economic Forum on Africa 2019 taking Cape Town, South Africa following Xenophobic attacks against its citizens in the last week.

The Forum which kicked off on Wednesday had no Nigerian delegation in attendance as other African countries joined Nigeria in boycotting the event. Some of the other African countries that have pulled out of WEF are Rwanda, Malawi and DR Congo.

