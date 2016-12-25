Delegation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday paid Christmas homage to President Muhammadu Buhari and saluted his administration’s efforts for successfully crushing Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa forest. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was led by the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello, the FCT Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Jonah Samson and the Aso Rock Chaplain, Pastor Oluseyi Malomo. Bello, Samson and Malomo, who spoke at the event, particularly commended the leadership qualities of the president, which they said had led to the capturing of the Sambisa forest by the troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole. Malomo presented a locally made artworks and a trophy to the president for the historic capturing of the Sambisa forest, saying that the president must be appreciated for his good work. “We will not wait till the completion of all your projects before we start giving you awards. “ As we are getting the landmark results particularly the Sambisa forest that has been cleared, we though from the Chapel we must come and thank you for the good works God is using you to do for our nation,’’ he said. Also speaking, the FCT Minister commended President Buhari for the success recorded by the nation’s troops that cleared Sambisa Forest of insurgents.