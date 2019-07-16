JustForex Trading - Start Now

Insecurity: Buhari replies critics, says they are not patriotic President Buhari on Tuesday replied his critics, after being dragged for allegedly having a cold feet in tackling the widespread insecurity in the country. Receiving the National Executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, at the Presidential Villa …

