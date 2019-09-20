President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja called on the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Special Crimes Court Bill.Speaking at the national summit on ‘‘Diminishing Corruption in the Public Service’’ organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Buhari also urged the judiciary to embrace and support the creation of a Special Crimes Court.