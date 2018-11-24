President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the setting up of an interministerial committee to fashion ways medicines and livestock drugs can be made available to the Nigerian public at a fraction of the prevailing prices.
In a statement issued yesterday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2r28pqA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement issued yesterday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2r28pqA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]