President Muhammadu Buhari is still in charge of the petroleum ministry as he announced Timipre Sylva as minister of state for petroleum.
Lai Mohammed (information), Chris Ngige (labour) and Mohammed Bello (federal capital territory), Rotimi Amaechi are among the ministers who retained their portfolios.
Godswill Akpabio was appointed minister of Niger Delta affairs; Festus Keyamo, minister of state for Niger Delta; Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior The president assigned portfolios to his ministers after swearing them in at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja.
read more
Lai Mohammed (information), Chris Ngige (labour) and Mohammed Bello (federal capital territory), Rotimi Amaechi are among the ministers who retained their portfolios.
Godswill Akpabio was appointed minister of Niger Delta affairs; Festus Keyamo, minister of state for Niger Delta; Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior The president assigned portfolios to his ministers after swearing them in at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja.
read more