President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday preside over meeting of a `Special’ Federal Executive Council to deliberate solely on 2019 draft budget proposal. Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the Council’s meeting.....
