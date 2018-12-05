  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Buhari to preside over `Special’ Federal Executive Council meeting Friday – Adesina – Newtelegraph

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday preside over meeting of a `Special’ Federal Executive Council to deliberate solely on 2019 draft budget proposal. Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the Council’s meeting.....



