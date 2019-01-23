Politics Buhari Vs Atiku: EU Speaks On Preferred Presidential Candidate – Nairaland

European Union (EU) has said it has no preferred candidate or party in the forthcoming presidential election.

It made this position known on Tuesday at a press conference organised by the EU-Election Observer Mission to Nigeria …



