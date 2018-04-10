Submit Post Advertise

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of 23 members of the National Population Commission (NPC).

    This request was contained in a letter read by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, at plenary.

    The 23 nominees to represent their various states at the NPC are Mr. Nwanne Nwabuisi (Abia), Dr. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Mr. Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Mr. Isa Buratai (Borno) and Navy Capt. Charles Ogwa (Rtd.) Cross River.

    Others are: Mr. Richard Odibo (Delta), Mr. Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Mr. Olusegun Aiyrjina (Edo), Mr. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Mr. Abubakar Damburam (Gombe) and Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo).

    Dr. Abdulmalik Durunguwa (Kaduna), Mr. Suleiman Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Isah (Kogi), Dr. Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara), Mr. Nadir Kwarra (Nasarawa), Mr. Aliyu Datti (Niger), Mrs. Seyi Olusanya (Ogun) and Dr. Oladiran Iyantan (Ondo).

