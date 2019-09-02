The former senate president shared the photo and wrote, ‘just getting to the Emirates stadium to watch the NLD (Arsenal vs Tottenham) with my sons, Seni and Niyi.
Feels so refreshing to be able to watch the match of great rivals especially with family’. After the match, he wrote, …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Lfwi94
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Feels so refreshing to be able to watch the match of great rivals especially with family’. After the match, he wrote, …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Lfwi94
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]