Nigerian reggae music act, Burna Boy has given fans something new to be happy about and it is not music. The "Yawa Dey" crooner took to Twitter to make the annoucement that he has released Burna Boy Space Puffs Cereal.
The award winning …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2y6ek1J
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The award winning …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2y6ek1J
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[97]