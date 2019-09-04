Has Nigerians all over the world condemn attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa, Burna Boy has vowed not to step in the country again until their government take charge.
He made this known while condemning attacks on foreigners in the country in a series …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Lo2LsJ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He made this known while condemning attacks on foreigners in the country in a series …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Lo2LsJ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]