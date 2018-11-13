One of the leading global business schools founded in Europe, Business School Netherlands (BSN), has announced that 93 Nigerians have successfully completed their action learning MBA programme and will be graduating as part of its 2018 set.
The 18th graduation ceremony of the Business School Netherlands (BSN) took …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2RP9VYI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The 18th graduation ceremony of the Business School Netherlands (BSN) took …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2RP9VYI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]