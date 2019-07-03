advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Busola Dakolo has reportedly been crying for the past 48 hours – Kemi Olunloyo – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Controversial Nigerian journalist and activist, Kemi Olunloyo, has on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 shared that she has begun what is called investigative journalism into the alleged rape controversy involving Busola Dakolo, wife of Timi Dakolo, and COZA’s Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Kemi had shared on her Twitter page that …

busola.jpg

via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JxxdQn

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top