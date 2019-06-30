advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Busola Dakolo Was 16-yrs-old When She Was Raped – Information Nigeria

#1
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo reveals the raping scandal between COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo and Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola happened 20 years ago when she was 16 years old according to her investigation.

This is coming after #ChuchTooMovement and others stormed COZA earlier today in protest to step down as senior …

kemi.JPG

via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZZUvoy

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top