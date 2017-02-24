Caitlyn Jenner is not happy with President Donald Trump's decision to roll back bathroom regulations affecting transgender people. READ: President Trump Revokes Landmark Decision of Barack Obama In a video message to Trump and the Transgender community, Jenner said, ''You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel it today or every day, but you’re winning. Very soon we will win full freedom nation-wide and it is going to be with bipartisan support.'' ‘Finally I have a message for President Trump, from, well, one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me,’she concluded.