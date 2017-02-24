Submit Post Advertise

World Caitlyn Jenner - President Trump, Call Me

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Feb 24, 2017 at 1:22 PM. Views count: 79

  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Caitlyn Jenner is not happy with President Donald Trump's decision to roll back bathroom regulations affecting transgender people.

    In a video message to Trump and the Transgender community, Jenner said, ''You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel it today or every day, but you’re winning. Very soon we will win full freedom nation-wide and it is going to be with bipartisan support.''

    ‘Finally I have a message for President Trump, from, well, one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me,’she concluded.

     
    Jules, Feb 24, 2017 at 1:22 PM
