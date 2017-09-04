Submit Post Advertise

Sports Cameroon Vs Nigeria: World Cup Qualifier [LIVE UPDATES]

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 4, 2017 at 6:38 PM. Views count: 927

    The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Super Eagles of Nigeria are back for a testy clash in the 2018 World Cup qualifying series.

    The Super Eagles were the better team when both sides clashed last Friday in Uyo, winning 4-0 at the Nest of Champions.

    Updates: - Cameroon 1 vs 1 Nigeria

    Nigeria 1 - Goal from Moses Simon finishes with aplomb after Cameroon fail to clear their lines.

    It's half time in Yaounde and it's Nigeria ahead 1-0 courtesy of Moses Simon's 30th minute strike.



    HALF TIME of Play

    75mins - Cameroon equalised through a penalty Kick [1- 1]
     

    Comments