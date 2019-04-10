THR is reporting that Camila Cabello is set to make her feature acting debut.
According to the media house, the Grammy-nominated singer will team with Kay Cannon, the director of Blockers, for a new retelling of the classic fairy tale Cinderella. ...
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2UtYjjk
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to the media house, the Grammy-nominated singer will team with Kay Cannon, the director of Blockers, for a new retelling of the classic fairy tale Cinderella. ...
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2UtYjjk
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]