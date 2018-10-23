Entertainment Cardi B new single Money out Thursday – She announces with nude photo – Laila’s Blog

#1
Cardi B new single Money set to be released on Thursday, October 25th the singer confirmed on Instagram.

The set time for the release will be at 12:30 p.m. ET. With Offset notching an appearance at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, thanks to his …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2yy0Lsd

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top