Co-creation Hub [CcHUB] will today officially launch the ‘CcHUB Design Lab’.
The design lab is an unprecedented next step in Africa’s growing tech sector, and is set to become a leading creative space where its multidisciplinary team of product designers and engineers will collaborate with scientists and stakeholders globally, …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2GNMBrQ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The design lab is an unprecedented next step in Africa’s growing tech sector, and is set to become a leading creative space where its multidisciplinary team of product designers and engineers will collaborate with scientists and stakeholders globally, …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2GNMBrQ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]