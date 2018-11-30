The remains of the late Tosyn Bucknor Jennifer Okundia ”Area mama”as she is fondly called or Tosyn Bucknor was laid to rest on Thursday November 29th 2018 in an impeccable funeral service hosted by Harvester’s church in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.
The hall was filled to capacity with friends, family, celebrities …
via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2SfkzrQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The hall was filled to capacity with friends, family, celebrities …
via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2SfkzrQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]