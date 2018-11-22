The poem of the OAP, Tosyn Bucknor who passed away on Monday surfaces online amid mourning by her fans and celebrity friends.
The well-lettered poem was shared by Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian music legend, 2Baba Idibia, as she was regretting her loss. The poem reads: “I …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2znH9rd
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The well-lettered poem was shared by Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian music legend, 2Baba Idibia, as she was regretting her loss. The poem reads: “I …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2znH9rd
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]