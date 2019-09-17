Sports Champions League: Messi returns for Barcelona – Olisa.tv

#1
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is set to make his comeback from injury against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The talismanic Argentine has not played since sustaining a calf injury in pre-season, but Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde named him in the group which arrived in Germany on …

messi.JPG

read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/303tHr2

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[99]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top