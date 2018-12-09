  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating an incident of alleged racist abuse aimed at Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during Chelsea’s 2-0 win on Saturday.

Twitter users highlighted a first-half incident when a supporter appeared to abuse Sterling as he retrieved the ball near Chelsea supporters. …



