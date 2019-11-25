Sports Raheem Sterling wants Pep Guardiola extension before signing £450,000 deal – TODAY

#1
Raheem Sterling is seeking assurances from Manchester City that boss Pep Guardiola is staying for the long run as the City star ponders over signing a new mega-money deal with the Premier League champions.

City are looking to tie Sterling down to a new deal just 12 months since …

sterling.JPG

read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/35uY4FL

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top