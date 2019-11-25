Raheem Sterling is seeking assurances from Manchester City that boss Pep Guardiola is staying for the long run as the City star ponders over signing a new mega-money deal with the Premier League champions.
City are looking to tie Sterling down to a new deal just 12 months since …
read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/35uY4FL
Get More Nigeria Sports News
City are looking to tie Sterling down to a new deal just 12 months since …
read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/35uY4FL
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]