Chelsea striker, Oliver Giroud, was the difference for the World champions, France, during their friendly match with Uruguay yesterday.
The former Arsenal striker struck from the penalty spot after Antonine Griezman was brought down in the penalty area by one of the Uruguay players. His solitary strike yesterday …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2qZ0biW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The former Arsenal striker struck from the penalty spot after Antonine Griezman was brought down in the penalty area by one of the Uruguay players. His solitary strike yesterday …
read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2qZ0biW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]