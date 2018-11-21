Sports Chelsea Striker, Oliver Giroud, Moves Clear Of Zinedine Zidane In France All Time Highest Goalscorer Chat – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Chelsea striker, Oliver Giroud, was the difference for the World champions, France, during their friendly match with Uruguay yesterday.

The former Arsenal striker struck from the penalty spot after Antonine Griezman was brought down in the penalty area by one of the Uruguay players. His solitary strike yesterday …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2qZ0biW

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top