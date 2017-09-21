Chelsea midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko, on Thursday was involved in a “minor” car accident. The 23-year-old is understood to have just left the complex, when the accident occurred around 3.30pm at Blundell Lane outside the club’s Cobham training ground. Bakayoko sustained only “minor” injuries, according to club sources. Chelsea denied there was a head-on collision. Bakayoko’s car, however, is understood to have left the road. Manager, Antonio Conte, will give an update on Bakayoko’s condition in his pre-match briefing on Friday.