Submit Post Advertise

Sports Chelsea's Bakayoko Involved in Car Accident

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Sep 21, 2017 at 8:06 PM. Views count: 169

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Chelsea midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko, on Thursday was involved in a “minor” car accident.

    The 23-year-old is understood to have just left the complex, when the accident occurred around 3.30pm at Blundell Lane outside the club’s Cobham training ground.

    Bakayoko sustained only “minor” injuries, according to club sources.

    Chelsea denied there was a head-on collision. Bakayoko’s car, however, is understood to have left the road.

    Manager, Antonio Conte, will give an update on Bakayoko’s condition in his pre-match briefing on Friday.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Sep 21, 2017 at 8:06 PM
    #1



    Comments