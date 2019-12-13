Metro Cherubim and Seraphim pastor jailed for stealing goat, nine turkeys – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Magistrate Adijat Oloyade of the Osun State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, on Thursday, convicted the pastor of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church located on the Baruwa Estate, Osogbo, Solomon Opaalade, for stealing a goat and turkeys. Opaalade, who was arraigned on five counts …

CS.jpg
