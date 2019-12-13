Magistrate Adijat Oloyade of the Osun State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, on Thursday, convicted the pastor of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church located on the Baruwa Estate, Osogbo, Solomon Opaalade, for stealing a goat and turkeys. Opaalade, who was arraigned on five counts …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2EcwMZh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2EcwMZh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[100]