Chinese engineer has finally left his bachelorhood by marrying robot for a wife. Zheng Jiajia, a former Huawei telecommunications employee created and then ‘married’ a cyborg 'female' in China last Friday. The 31-year-old reportedly developed his dream partner after he graduated from Zhejiang University in 2011 and became frustrated with his love life. More recently, he decided to make the relationship official by marrying the device. The Newlywed Jiajia also invited his mother and a number of colleagues to the robot-human union. The robot bride named ‘Yingying’ is able to say a few words and her new husband plans to ‘upgrade’ her skill set to include household chores, according to reports. See photos below: