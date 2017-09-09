An outbreak of cholera is spreading through camps for people displaced by Boko Haram violence in the North East, global health organisations have announced. At least 28 people have died from cholera, up from 20 reported early this week. Another 837 are suspected to have been infected, up from 319 reported on Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), including 145 children aged under five, the United Nations Children’s Fund warned on Thursday. The outbreak was first identified in the Muna Garage camp in Maiduguri. It has since spread to six different camps for displaced people in Borno. But NCDC says Muna Garage is most affected. All affected locations have been designated as hotspots. UNICEF raised concern about 1.4 million displaced people, including 350,000 children under age five living in the cholera hotspots in the North East. “Cholera is difficult for young children to withstand at any time, but becomes a crisis for survival when their resilience is already weakened by malnutrition, malaria and other water borne diseases,” said Pernille Ironside, UNICEF deputy representative in Nigeria. “Cholera is one threat amongst many that children in Northeast Nigeria are battling today in order to survive.”