Christian Eriksen is officially an Inter Milan player after securing his £17.5million move from Tottenham.
The Danish star, who had since agreed on personal terms with the Serie A giants, had his medical on Monday and put pen to paper on his new contract through until June 2024....
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36t6aPu
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Danish star, who had since agreed on personal terms with the Serie A giants, had his medical on Monday and put pen to paper on his new contract through until June 2024....
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36t6aPu
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]