Entertainment Clarence House responds to Charles and Camilla divorce claims – chesterchronicle

#1
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are divorcing, according to claims in a well-read Australian publication.

But Clarence House, the official London residence of Charles and Camilla are remaining tight-lipped about speculation that the Prince of Wales has been locked in talks with divorce lawyer Fiona Shackleton....



via chesterchronicle – http://bit.ly/2FunutJ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top