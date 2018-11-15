The 52nd Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards held on Wednesday night, as country music’s best and brightest were honored at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The star-studded show was hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley featured presenters …
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2PXf83e
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The star-studded show was hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley featured presenters …
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2PXf83e
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]