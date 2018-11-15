Entertainment #CMAAwards: Here’s The Complete List Of Winners At The 2018 CMA Awards – 360Nobs.com

#1
The 52nd Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards held on Wednesday night, as country music’s best and brightest were honored at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The star-studded show was hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley featured presenters …



via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2PXf83e

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top