In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- CNN should be sanctioned over Lekki Shooting’s report – Lai Mohammed | PM News
- Wike challenges Umahi to debate, says ‘I’m not stopping you from being President’ – Daily Post News
- You Are Wrong To Call Me A Dictator – Wike Tells Umahi – Nairaland
- Paul Okoye Drags His Twin Brothers Wife, Accuses Her Of Being The Brain Behind All Their Fights
- Kaduna govt opens “secret trial” of El-Zakzaky, wife – P.M. News
- ASUU strike: ‘Shame on you’ – Simi blasts Nigerian leaders – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - CNN should be sanctioned over Lekki Shooting’s report – Lai Mohammed | PM News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/11/19/cnn-should-be-sanctioned-over-lekki-shootings-report-lai-mohammed/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Wike challenges Umahi to debate, says ‘I’m not stopping you from being President’ – Daily Post News
https://dailypost.ng/2020/11/19/wike-challenges-umahi-to-debate-says-im-not-stopping-you-from-being-president/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - You Are Wrong To Call Me A Dictator – Wike Tells Umahi – Nairaland
https://www.nairaland.com/6264555/wike-umahi-wrong-call-me
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Kaduna govt opens “secret trial” of El-Zakzaky, wife – P.M. News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/11/18/kaduna-govt-opens-secret-trial-of-el-zakzaky-wife/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Entertainment - ASUU strike: ‘Shame on you’ – Simi blasts Nigerian leaders – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
https://www.ladunliadinews.com/2020/11/asuu-strike-shame-on-you-simi-blasts.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com