Comedian and TV host, Okey Bakassi has left a memo for single men looking to wed soon.
In an Instagram video, he gave a break down of what an intending groom should do in other to have a blissful …
via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – http://bit.ly/2SaLLfV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In an Instagram video, he gave a break down of what an intending groom should do in other to have a blissful …
via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – http://bit.ly/2SaLLfV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]