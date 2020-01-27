The symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to that of a common cold or other upper respiratory infection including runny nose, coughing, sore throat, and sometimes a fever. If it gets further down the respiratory system, it can cause pneumonia especially for people with already compromised immune systems.
Corona Virus In Africa: Ivory Coast Test Student, Nigeria on Alert
According to the BBC and other news outlets, the deadly Coronavirus might have its first case in Africa. A student who returned from Beijing is undergoing test for the virus after showing flu-like symptoms. This will be the first case of the deadly virus in Africa...
