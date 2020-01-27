Health Coronavirus – what are the symptoms?

The symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to that of a common cold or other upper respiratory infection including runny nose, coughing, sore throat, and sometimes a fever. If it gets further down the respiratory system, it can cause pneumonia especially for people with already compromised immune systems.


www.nigerianbulletin.com

Corona Virus In Africa: Ivory Coast Test Student, Nigeria on Alert

According to the BBC and other news outlets, the deadly Coronavirus might have its first case in Africa. A student who returned from Beijing is undergoing test for the virus after showing flu-like symptoms. This will be the first case of the deadly virus in Africa...
www.webmd.com

Coronavirus

A coronavirus is a common virus that causes an infection in your nose, sinuses, or upper throat. Most coronaviruses are not dangerous. WebMD tells you more.
