Coronavirus: More cases suspected in Nigeria as Lagos conducts fresh tests
The Lagos government said it would commence the contact tracing of passengers on the British Airways flight the third confirmed case of the novel...
www.premiumtimesng.com
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Third coronavirus case came thorough flight BA 75 – Abayomi - Vanguard Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Senate asks FG to ban travel from countries with high risk of coronavirus - The Cable
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Coronavirus: Lagos Isolates Six More Persons -Nairaland
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Nigeria likely to record more positive cases of COVID-19 – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Sultan’s bombshell: Hunger virus killing Nigerians more than Coronavirus - Sun Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro Third coronavirus case came thorough flight BA 75 – Abayomi - Vanguard Nigeria News
|Metro Senate asks FG to ban travel from countries with high risk of coronavirus - The Cable
|Metro Coronavirus: Lagos Isolates Six More Persons -Nairaland
|Metro Nigeria likely to record more positive cases of COVID-19 – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro Sultan’s bombshell: Hunger virus killing Nigerians more than Coronavirus - Sun Nigeria News