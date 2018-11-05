Corporate actions are decisions taken by companies’ boards of directors, or management teams, that could have an impact on the firms themselves or shareholders.
Examples of corporate actions include the payment of dividends, closing of shareholders’ registers, announcing qualification dates and Annual General Meeting (AGM) dates. Here is a …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2P7nmGz
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Examples of corporate actions include the payment of dividends, closing of shareholders’ registers, announcing qualification dates and Annual General Meeting (AGM) dates. Here is a …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2P7nmGz
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]