Business Corporate Actions: All eyes on a Diamond – Nairametrics

#1
Corporate actions are decisions taken by companies’ boards of directors, or management teams, that could have an impact on the firms themselves or shareholders.

Examples of corporate actions include the payment of dividends, closing of shareholders’ registers, announcing qualification dates and Annual General Meeting (AGM) dates. Here is a …



Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2P7nmGz

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top